Strawberry milk coming to the Milk Bar at the State Fair

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Strawberry milk will make its way to the Milk Bar at the New York State Fair on August 27.

The milk will be available Friday, August 27 through Sunday, August 29 and Friday, September 3 through Monday, September 6.

“Nothing beats a cold cup of milk when the Fair heats up. A family of four can hand over just $1 and walk away with four delicious drinks,” said Fair Director Troy Waffner. “Fairgoers line up year after year, so we’re very excited to see how they’ll react when strawberry milk becomes an option again.”

Fair organizers said the decision to bring back strawberry milk was inspired by the overwhelming popularity of chocolate milk. On a normal day, the Milk Bar will sell 120 gallons per hour of chocolate milk.