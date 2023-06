SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Lockheed Martin is looking to honor Hometown Heroes with a recognition before Lee Greenwood’s performance at the New York State Fair this summer.

Hometown Hero nominations can be submitted online HERE.

You have until July 28 to submit your heroes.

If your Hometown Hero was selected, it was be recognized at Chevy Court before Lee Greenwood performs.

Armed Forces Day at the Fair will be on August 31 this year.