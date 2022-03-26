SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WWTI) — Singer-songwriter Tai Verdes will make his debut performance at the 2022 Great New York State Fair.

The star is known for his chart-topping hits such as “A-O-K,” and “Stuck In The Middle,” and has performed on The TODAY Show, Jimmy Kimmel Live!, and the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade. Fair Director Troy Waffner said he is excited to add Verdes to the line-up.

“Tai Verdes makes great music and we’re very excited to be able to showcase his talents on our stage,” Waffner said. “His show kicks off the final weekend of the Fair and it should be a party.”

Verdes will be performing on Friday, September 2 at 1 p.m. on the Chevy Court stage. All of the concerts in the Chevrolet Music Series are free for individuals with Fair admission.

The Chevrolet Music Festival concerts announced to date include: