SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — American Rock Band known for their hits “How to Save a Life,” “You Found Me,” and “Over My Head,” The Fray is coming to the New York State Fair on Friday, September 1.

The band is returning to the Fair for the first time since 2009 this summer and to play Chevy Court at 6:00 p.m. on September 1.

The band as we know them today burst onto the pop music scene in the mid-2000s with hits including “How to Save a Life,” You Found Me,” and of course, “Over My Head (Cable Car).” Following a successful second album in 2009, the band earned a spot on Billboard’s Artists of the Decade list.

Photo provided by The New York State Fair

“We hope that fans of Pop, Soft Rock, and Alternative music are going to be happy with the news that The Fray is coming back to The Fair,” said Sean Hennessey, Interim Fair Director. “When they were here in 2009, they played at the Grandstand, and this upcoming concert presents an opportunity to hear their repertoire of hits for free! When we think back to some of the biggest songs of the first two decades of the 2000s, it’s hard not to start humming along to at least one of their songs.”

As is the case with all entertainment included in the Chevrolet Music Series, The Fray’s performance at The Fair is free with Fair admission.

All acts announced thus far are provided in the tables below, and schedules are continuously updated on pages dedicated to Chevy Court and Suburban Park on the Fair’s website.