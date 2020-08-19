The Great New York State Fair cow birthing center goes virtual with ‘Dairy on the Moo-ve’

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Set to kick off this Friday, August 21, the long-time State Fair exhibitor, the New York Animal Agriculture Coalition (NYAAC), is taking its birthing center on the road for fans’ virtual a-moos-ment.

“Dairy on the Moo-ve” will visit farms across the state through October, highlighting modern dairy farming. Viewers will see the birth of calves, get to know what it’s like to be a dairy cow, experience the many jobs that need to be done on the farm, and learn about the technology that helps dairy farms produce milk.

Friday’s stop will feature Venture Farms in Tully. The farm is home to Trooper, one of the most beloved cows at the State Fair. Trooper is so “legen-dairy”, she was the inspiration behind the 2017 butter sculpture. She was born at the Great New York State Fair’s Birthing Center in 2016 and now resides on Venture Farms with her calves.

Photo by Michael J. Okoniewski-NYS Fair

Tune in to NYAAC’s social media channels beginning at 9 a.m. Friday for the first installment of “Dairy on the Moo-ve”.

