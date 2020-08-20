The New York State Fair: World wars, new buildings, and growth

New York State Fair
Posted: / Updated:

TOWN OF GEDDES, NY (WSYR-TV) — As we make our way through the final days of August without the New York State Fair due to COVID-19, locasyr.com is providing you with a slice of the state fair.

In this continuation of our look at the history of the fair, we begin with the role of the fairgrounds in World War I.

More State Fair Coverage:

For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

New York State Fair Timecast

11 a.m.

11 a.m.

11 a.m.

2 p.m.

2 p.m.

7 p.m.

7 p.m.

10 p.m.

10 p.m.

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Stay Connected