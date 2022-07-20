SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Parking tickets and admission tickets go on sale today for the 2022 edition of the Great New York State Fair.

The tickets go on sale at 8 a.m. on the Fair’s exclusive online ticket retailer Etix.

Admission tickets are $3 and parking is $5 — the same prices as last year.

As always, admission is free for those 65 and older and children 12 and younger.

Tickets will only be sold online in advance and during the Fair.

There are three ways to buy tickets: In advance online, in advance over the phone, and in-person during the Fair at all gates through electronic kiosks.

Online: The link to purchase tickets will go live at 8:00 a.m., Wednesday, July 20, at NYSFair.NY.Gov.

Over the Phone: Tickets may also be purchased over the phone starting Wednesday, by calling Etix toll-free at 1-800-514-3849 from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Sunday.

At the Gate: During the 13-day run of the Fair – which begins Wednesday, August 24 – kiosks positioned at all gates will be used for electronic ticket purchases. Large signs featuring QR codes will be strategically posted, directing fairgoers to the Fair's website to purchase tickets.

With fees, patrons’ total cost will be $3.19 per admission.

*Please note, there will be no cash sales at the Fair’s entrance gates or in parking lots.



As for parking, $5 tickets may also be purchased through Etix. On the day(s) they visit the fair, drivers may show their ticket to parking attendants electronically on their phones, or through a printed copy. With fees, parking purchased online will cost $5.23/vehicle. In the Orange and Brown lots, parking may also be paid for using EZPass Plus, a free add-on to EZPass, which allows users to pay for parking in addition to highway tolls.

The New York State Fair begins on Wednesday, August 24 and continues through Labor Day, September 5. For planning purposes, gates open to the public at 9 a.m.. The Orange Parking lot opens at 9 a.m., with the Brown, Pink and Gray lots opening at 6 a.m.. The Willis Ave parking lot opens at 10 a.m., but will only be accessible on weekends (August, 26, 27 & 28, and September 2, 3, 4 & 5). During the Fair, Centro’s popular Park-N-Ride direct shuttle service will return, providing passengers with transportation from the Centro Transit Hub Downtown to and from the Fairgrounds, as well as to and from Destiny USA. To ride the shuttle one way, the fee is $1.00 for adults, $.50 for senior citizens, children 6-9 years old, and people living with disabilities. The last shuttle of the day is at 11:40 p.m. A schedule from Centro is provided here, at Centro’s website. Please note, masks are required on Centro shuttles.