SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Hey Central New York, welcome to the 60s this summer!

Sing through the 60s at the New York State Fair from August 23 through 30 with Chubby Checker, Herman’s Hermits, Peter Noone and an old “new” act.

Making their first NYS Fair debut, Tommy James and the Shondells will be this year’s old “new” act to the entertainment line-up this summer.

“This is the best value in entertainment, and we are going to have so much fun singing along with living legends this summer at the Great New York State Fair,” said Interim Fair Director Sean Hennessey. “It’s funny, as a general practice, we try not to schedule performers for back-to-back appearances from one Fair year to another, but when we have opportunities to see music icons like Chubby Checker and Peter Noone, it’s easy to make exceptions. Plus, how can you not be excited about Tommy James? Even the Generation Z-aged employees in our office recognize his timeless songs even if they don’t know they started with him!”

Provided by The New York State Fair

Dance and do the ‘twist again’ with Chubby Checker kicking off the Chevrolet Music Series on the Opening Day of the Fair. Chubby Checker is set to take the Chevy Court Stage at 1:00 pm on Wednesday, August 23 for his fifth performance at the Fair.

Checker is best known for “The Twist,” the first number-one song of all time from Billboard’s Hot 100, and other hit singles through the 1960s, 1970s, 1980s, and most recently in the early 2000s.

Provided by The New York State Fair

Following Checker is Herman’s Hermits starring Peter Noone at Chevy Court that plans to play through their repertoire of hits, including “I’m Henry the VIII I Am,” “I’m Into Something Good,” and “Mrs. Brown You’ve Got a Lovely Daughter.”

The band is scheduled to perform at 1:00 p.m. in what will be their 13th appearance at the Fair.

Provided by The New York State Fair

Lastly, Tommy James and the Shondells will play at Chevy Court on Tuesday, August 29 at 1:00 p.m. where audiences can look forward to hearing hits including “MONY MONY,” “Crystal Blue Persuasion” and “Crimson and Clover.” The music of Tommy James and the Shondells has been featured in more than 60 films and 50 television shows and continues to be covered by artists spanning multiple genres today, including Kelly Clarkson, Billy Joel Armstrong, Carlos Santana, Cher, and more.

All concerts in the Chevrolet Music Series are free with Fair admission. Tickets will be $6 for adults. Those who are 65 years old and older and 12 years old or younger get in for free every day.

The schedule is as followed at Chevy Court:

Wednesday, August 23 1:00 p.m. Chubby Checker Monday, August 28 1:00 p.m. Herman’s Hermits starring Peter Noone Tuesday, August 29 1:00 p.m. Tommy James and the Shondells Wednesday, August 30 6:00 p.m. Chapel Hart

Experience Stage at Chevy Park: