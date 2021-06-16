Two more long-lasting vendors join Gianelli in decision not to return to New York State Fair

NEW YORK STATE FAIRGROUNDS (WSYR-TV) — On the same day NewsChannel 9 first reported that famed sausage vendor, Gianelli, and its partner, Dinosaur Bar-B-Que, were not returning to the New York State Fair, the Fair’s director also confirmed that long-time vendors Baker’s Chicken Coop and Haddock’s Paddock won’t be returning as well.

In a statement to NewsChannel 9, State Fair Director Troy Waffner writes, “We thank them for their many years of dedication to fairgoers and the hard work they put in to help build our fair into one of the nation’s greatest and largest.”

Baker’s Chicken Coop is among the Fair’s oldest participants, founded in 1949 by Dr. Robert Baker.

According to a profile posted on the New York State Fair’s website when Baker’s Chicken Coop celebrated its 70th anniversary in 2019, Dr. Baker came up with a now-famous chicken barbeque idea while a graduate student at Penn State.

Dr. Baker continued working the stand until his death in 2006, when his children and now grandchildren took over.

Haddock’s Paddack has become another State Fair staple, with a prominent location on Restaurant Row.

The State Fair did not explain the reasoning for the vendors’ withdrawal.

In a statement on the company’s website, Gianelli Sausage and Dinosaur Bar-B-Que claim they want to keep their focus to running their normal business operations.

Fair Director Troy Waffner said, “These vendors will be greatly missed, but they are welcome to return at any point in the future.”