WATCH: Time lapse of the demolition of The Fair butter sculpture

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The 2021 Great New York State Fair is in the books. Cleanup is taking place Tuesday at the Fairgrounds after 18 days of fun.

Sadly that also means the demolition of the butter sculpture.

“The annual 800-pound Butter Sculpture, which for the sixth year in a row has made its way over to Noblehurst Farms in Livingston County to be recycled into renewable energy and power the farm and homes in the community,” The Fair released in a statement.

Below is a time lapse of the sculpture being demoed: