What to expect at the Great New York State Fair on Saturday, August 21

Fair photographer Mike Okoniewski shows us what it’s like when people come back together to do what they’ve not been able to do for almost 2 years. Carnival rides still spin ya hard and it’s still great fun.

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Day one of the 2021 Great New York State Fair is in the books and over 37,000 people were in attendance.

Starting at noon, a girls basketball tournament will take place at the Sports Activity Center outside the Toyota Coliseum.

Rapper Tee Grizzley will take the Chevy Park stage at 2 p.m. while Tom Petty tribute group Hard Promises will be playing on the Chevy Court stage and iGNiTE performs their reggae to the Pan African Village.

Rockets RATT take on Chevy Court at 7 p.m. and boy band 98 Degrees performs at Chevy Park at 8 p.m.