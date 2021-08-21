What to expect at the Great New York State Fair on Saturday, August 21

New York State Fair

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Fair photographer Mike Okoniewski shows us what it’s like when people come back together to do what they’ve not been able to do for almost 2 years. Carnival rides still spin ya hard and it’s still great fun.

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Day one of the 2021 Great New York State Fair is in the books and over 37,000 people were in attendance.

Starting at noon, a girls basketball tournament will take place at the Sports Activity Center outside the Toyota Coliseum.

Rapper Tee Grizzley will take the Chevy Park stage at 2 p.m. while Tom Petty tribute group Hard Promises will be playing on the Chevy Court stage and iGNiTE performs their reggae to the Pan African Village.

Rockets RATT take on Chevy Court at 7 p.m. and boy band 98 Degrees performs at Chevy Park at 8 p.m.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

New York State Fair Timecast

11 a.m.

11 a.m.

11 a.m.

2 p.m.

2 p.m.

7 p.m.

7 p.m.

10 p.m.

10 p.m.

NewsChannel 9 State Fair Coverage

NYS Fair logo with background RPS_1504231423988.jpg

Future of 81

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area