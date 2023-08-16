SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — After months of waiting, the long-anticipated vendor list for this year’s New York State Fair has been released.

Vendors at this year’s Fair are not just local, as there are many coming from different states like Texas, Missouri, Connecticut, Indiana, Florida, and more.

Whether you’re looking to fill your appetite, get a refreshing beverage, or shop for some cool finds, there are 286 vendors to explore, with 113 food vendors and 173 exhibitors.

According to last year’s list, the 2022 Fair had 15 new food vendors with a total of 103 food vendors. This year, that number has doubled with 30 new and recent returning food vendors and a total of 113 food vendors.

2023 Food Vendor List

Vendor Where they’re from Fair Location 1911 Established Lafayette, NY Outdoor Alin’s Snack Wagon Depew, NY Outdoor Alivero’s Camillus, NY Outdoor Ashley Lynn Winery Mexico, NY Outdoor Awesome Onion North Tonawanda, NY Outdoor Babicias Pierogi Lancaster, NY The Eatery Barb’s Sugar Waffles North Tonawanda, NY Outdoor The Bacon Bomb Central Square, NY Outdoor The Bake Lab (Sweet Praxis at The Fair) Syracuse, NY Dairy Products Building The Baked Potato Express Liverpool, NY Outdoor Baga Bowls — Outdoor Basilio Italian Sausage Canastota, NY Outdoor Bavarian Roasted Nuts Milford, PA Horticulture Building Beak & Skiff Apple Farms Inc. Lafayette, NY Outdoor Big Kahuna’s Granby, MA Outdoor Boba Knightdale, NC Outdoor Bold Coast Lobster Co. Phoenix, NY Outdoor Bosco’s at The Fair Syracuse, NY Outdoor Butcher Boys Hobe Sound, FL Outdoor Byrne Dairy Weedsport, NY Dairy Products Building Candyland Warehouse Warwick, RI Outdoor & Center of Progress Building Cappy Cones East Syracuse, NY Dairy Products Building Carr’s Cove Syracuse, NY Horticulture Building Casa Ruiz Rome, NY Pan African Village Chester’s Gators and Taters Raleigh, NC Outdoor Cinder BBQ Little Elm, TX Outdoor Coco Bongos Perry, NY Outdoor Colosse Cheese Pulaski, NY Dairy Country Corner Liverpool, NY The Eatery Coyote Moon Vineyards Clayton, NY Center of Progress Building Cuse Smoothies and Refreshers Syracuse, NY Pan African Village Dang’s Café Syracuse, NY The Eatery Daniella’s Steakhouse Syracuse, NY Daniella’s Steakhouse Dean’s Concessions Taberg, NY Outdoor DeCapio Concessions Jordan, NY Outdoor Dippin’ Dots Ice Cream Elma, NY Outdoor Doug’s Fish Fry Cortland, NY Horticulture Building Driscoll’s Fruit Minneapolis, MN Outside Elm Street Tacos La Fargeville, NY Outdoor Expo Bar Syracuse, NY Outdoor The State Fair Deli Syracuse, NY Outdoor Fiesta Italiano Depew, NY Outdoor Sweeties Bloomers Depew, NY Outdoor Sardo’s Fresh Mex and Lumpy’s Sandwich Co. & Brew Pub Syracuse, NY The Eatery Fried Specialties Spring Hill, FL Outdoot Fun Time Foods Tampa, FL Outdoor Gyro and Souvlaki Woodside, NY Outdoor Henry’s Hen House Syracuse, NY Pan African Village Hickory Tree Turkey BBQ Greensboro, NC Outdoor Horan’s At The Fair Liverpool, NY Science & Industry Building It’s a Utica Thing! North Syracuse, NY Outdoor Jim’s Fries Colden, NY Outdoor JJ’s Syracuse, NY Outdoor Kiki’s Authentic Greek Food Camillus, NY Outdoor King David’s Jamesville, NY Outdoor Kitchen Maid Candy Churchville, NY Outdoor Las Delicias Syracuse, NY Outdoor & The Eatery Ma & Pa’s Kettle Corn and Lemonade Liverpool, NY Outdoor Mark Piche (Jack Fries; Piches Beignets; Tootsies) Ware, MA Outdoor Maurice’s Belgium Waffles Syracuse, NY Dairy Products Building Mary and Ray’s Ice Cream Shoppe Dade City, FL Outdoor McDowell Enterprises Liverpool, NY Outdoor Meritt Wine Slush Forestville, NY Outdoor The Milky Bun Stand Syracuse, NY Dairy Products Building Mobile Munchies Liverpool, NY Outdoor Montezuma Winery Seneca Falls, NY Outdoor Moose Joose Slush Mooresville, NC Outdoor Munjed’s Middle Eastern at The Fair Syracuse, NY The Eatery Nancy’s Fried Dough Rochester, NY Outdoor Normant’s Salt Water Taffy Mansfield, OH Outdoor Omanii’s Lemonade Heaven Spartanburg, SC Pan African Village Otter Creek Winery Philadelphia, NY Outdoor Our Vegan Corner Syracuse, NY Pan African Village Papa’s Pizza Jamesville, NY The Eatery Pizza Fritte & Lemonade Stands Syracuse, NY Outdoor Pat’s Bloomin Onion Hamburg, NY Outdoor Pat’s Wraps and Rice Bowls Hamburg, NY Outdoor Peachey’s Baking Company Sarasota, FL Outdoor Perry’s Ice Cream & Hershey’s Ice Cream Marcellus, NY Dairy Products Building Pickle Barrel Sirloin Tips North Liberty, Indiana Outdoor Pizza Hut Syracuse, NY Center of Progress Building Polar Bear Concessions Otsego, NY Outdoor Poparazzi Kettlecorn Lindenhurst, NY Outdoor Porky’s Pork Palace and Porky’s Buds’ Chicken Marstons Mills, MA Outdoor Poutine Gourmet Plantsville, CT The Eatery P-Z-O’s East Syracuse, NY Outdoor Recess Coffee Syracuse, NY Guest Services at Main Gate Redemption Church of Christ Apostolic Faith’s Caribbean Rum Cakes Watervliet, NY Pan African Village Roasted Corn Syracuse, NY Outdoor Russell’s Concessions Daingerfield, TX Outdoor Santillo’s Naples, NY Outdoor Schenck’s Amusements Beech Creek, PA Outdoor Scotty’s Pickle Factory / Tater Twisters / Hillbilly Brew Rome, NY Outdoor The Shamrock Fabius, NY Outdoor The Spud Shack Liverpool, NY Outdoor Stephen’s Greek Cuisine Liverpool, NY Liverpool, NY Stix & Things Camillus, NY Outdoor Suds Factory Courtside Grill Syracuse, NY Center of Progress Building Sundaze – The Hard Soft Serve and Wine Slush Torrington, CT Outdoor Syracuse Halal Syracuse, NY — Theo Petros Greek Food Truck Newark, NY Outdoor Thousand Island Winery Alexandria Bay, NY Outdoor Three Brothers Wineries & Estates Geneva, NY Outdoor Tikki Turtle Syracuse, NY Outdoor Tommy C’s Syracuse, NY Outdoor Toss & Fire Wood-Fired Pizza North Syracuse, NY Outdoor Tropical Delights Durham, NC Outdoor Tully’s Draft House East Syracuse, NY Outdoor Tully’s Good Times East Syracuse, NY Outdoor Twin Trees Pizza North Syracuse, NY Outdoor The West End Fayetteville, NY Outdoor Wild Bill’s Curly Fries Dunnellon, FL Outdoor Wilson Enterprises Brant, NY Outdoor

If you’re looking for something to take home at the Fair, or to learn a new thing or two, there’s over 150 exhibitors to explore.

