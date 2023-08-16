SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — After months of waiting, the long-anticipated vendor list for this year’s New York State Fair has been released.

Vendors at this year’s Fair are not just local, as there are many coming from different states like Texas, Missouri, Connecticut, Indiana, Florida, and more.

Whether you’re looking to fill your appetite, get a refreshing beverage, or shop for some cool finds, there are 286 vendors to explore, with 113 food vendors and 173 exhibitors.

According to last year’s list, the 2022 Fair had 15 new food vendors with a total of 103 food vendors. This year, that number has doubled with 30 new and recent returning food vendors and a total of 113 food vendors.

New and recent returning 2023 Fair Food Vendors:

  • 1911 Established, Lafayette, NY
  • Alin’s Snack Wagon, Depew, NY
  • Baga Bowls, Cicero NY
  • Boba, Knightdale, NC
  • Candyland Warehouse, Warwick, RI
  • Cappy Cones, East Syracuse, NY
  • Casa Ruiz, Rome, NY
  • Colosse Cheese, Pulaski, NY
  • Cuse Smoothies and Refreshers, Syracuse, NY
  • Driscoll’s Fruit, Minneapolis, MN
  • Expo Bar, Syracuse, NY
  • Sardo’s Fresh Mex and Lumpy’s Sandwich Co. & Brew Pub. Syracuse, NY
  • Fun Time Foods, Tampa, FL
  • Gyro and Souvlaki, Woodside, NY
  • Mark Piche (Jack Fries; Piches Beignets; Tootsies), Ware, MA
  • Maurice’s Belgium Waffles, Syracuse, NY
  • Mary and Ray’s Ice Cream Shoppe, Dade City, FL
  • McDowell Enterprises, Liverpool, NY
  • The Milky Bun Stand, Syracuse, NY
  • Mobile Munchies, Liverpool, NY
  • Normant’s Salt Water Taffy, Mansfield, OH
  • Our Vegan Corner, Syracuse, NY
  • Pizza Fritte & Lemonade Stands, Syracuse, NY
  • Pat’s Bloomin Onion, Hamburg, NY
  • Pat’s Wraps and Rice Bowls, Hamburg NY
  • Porky’s Pork Palace and Porky’s Buds’ Chicken, Marstons Mills, MA
  • Recess Coffee, Syracuse, NY
  • Redemption Church of Christ Apostolic Faith’s Caribbean Rum Cakes, Watervliet, NY
  • Schenck’s Amusements, Beech Creek, PA
  • The Spud Shack, Liverpool, NY

2023 Food Vendor List

VendorWhere they’re fromFair Location
1911 EstablishedLafayette, NYOutdoor
Alin’s Snack WagonDepew, NYOutdoor
Alivero’sCamillus, NYOutdoor
Ashley Lynn WineryMexico, NYOutdoor
Awesome OnionNorth Tonawanda, NYOutdoor
Babicias PierogiLancaster, NYThe Eatery
Barb’s Sugar WafflesNorth Tonawanda, NYOutdoor
The Bacon BombCentral Square, NYOutdoor
The Bake Lab (Sweet Praxis at The Fair)Syracuse, NYDairy Products Building
The Baked Potato ExpressLiverpool, NYOutdoor
Baga BowlsOutdoor
Basilio Italian SausageCanastota, NYOutdoor
Bavarian Roasted NutsMilford, PAHorticulture Building
Beak & Skiff Apple Farms Inc.Lafayette, NYOutdoor
Big Kahuna’sGranby, MAOutdoor
BobaKnightdale, NCOutdoor
Bold Coast Lobster Co.Phoenix, NYOutdoor
Bosco’s at The FairSyracuse, NYOutdoor
Butcher BoysHobe Sound, FLOutdoor
Byrne DairyWeedsport, NYDairy Products Building
Candyland WarehouseWarwick, RIOutdoor & Center of Progress Building
Cappy ConesEast Syracuse, NYDairy Products Building
Carr’s CoveSyracuse, NYHorticulture Building
Casa RuizRome, NYPan African Village
Chester’s Gators and TatersRaleigh, NCOutdoor
Cinder BBQLittle Elm, TXOutdoor
Coco BongosPerry, NYOutdoor
Colosse CheesePulaski, NYDairy
Country CornerLiverpool, NYThe Eatery
Coyote Moon VineyardsClayton, NYCenter of Progress Building
Cuse Smoothies and RefreshersSyracuse, NYPan African Village
Dang’s Café Syracuse, NYThe Eatery
Daniella’s SteakhouseSyracuse, NYDaniella’s Steakhouse
Dean’s ConcessionsTaberg, NYOutdoor
DeCapio ConcessionsJordan, NYOutdoor
Dippin’ Dots Ice CreamElma, NYOutdoor
Doug’s Fish FryCortland, NYHorticulture Building
Driscoll’s FruitMinneapolis, MNOutside
Elm Street TacosLa Fargeville, NYOutdoor
Expo BarSyracuse, NYOutdoor
The State Fair DeliSyracuse, NYOutdoor
Fiesta ItalianoDepew, NYOutdoor
Sweeties BloomersDepew, NYOutdoor
Sardo’s Fresh Mex and Lumpy’s Sandwich Co. & Brew PubSyracuse, NYThe Eatery
Fried SpecialtiesSpring Hill, FLOutdoot
Fun Time FoodsTampa, FLOutdoor
Gyro and SouvlakiWoodside, NYOutdoor
Henry’s Hen HouseSyracuse, NYPan African Village
Hickory Tree Turkey BBQGreensboro, NCOutdoor
Horan’s At The FairLiverpool, NYScience & Industry Building
It’s a Utica Thing!North Syracuse, NYOutdoor
Jim’s FriesColden, NYOutdoor
JJ’sSyracuse, NYOutdoor
Kiki’s Authentic Greek FoodCamillus, NYOutdoor
King David’sJamesville, NYOutdoor
Kitchen Maid CandyChurchville, NYOutdoor
Las DeliciasSyracuse, NYOutdoor & The Eatery
Ma & Pa’s Kettle Corn and LemonadeLiverpool, NYOutdoor
Mark Piche (Jack Fries; Piches Beignets; Tootsies)Ware, MAOutdoor
Maurice’s Belgium WafflesSyracuse, NYDairy Products Building
Mary and Ray’s Ice Cream ShoppeDade City, FLOutdoor
McDowell EnterprisesLiverpool, NYOutdoor
Meritt Wine SlushForestville, NYOutdoor
The Milky Bun StandSyracuse, NYDairy Products Building
Mobile MunchiesLiverpool, NYOutdoor
Montezuma WinerySeneca Falls, NYOutdoor
Moose Joose SlushMooresville, NCOutdoor
Munjed’s Middle Eastern at The FairSyracuse, NYThe Eatery
Nancy’s Fried DoughRochester, NYOutdoor
Normant’s Salt Water TaffyMansfield, OHOutdoor
Omanii’s Lemonade HeavenSpartanburg, SCPan African Village
Otter Creek WineryPhiladelphia, NYOutdoor
Our Vegan CornerSyracuse, NYPan African Village
Papa’s PizzaJamesville, NYThe Eatery
Pizza Fritte & Lemonade StandsSyracuse, NYOutdoor
Pat’s Bloomin OnionHamburg, NYOutdoor
Pat’s Wraps and Rice BowlsHamburg, NYOutdoor
Peachey’s Baking CompanySarasota, FLOutdoor
Perry’s Ice Cream & Hershey’s Ice CreamMarcellus, NYDairy Products Building
Pickle Barrel Sirloin TipsNorth Liberty, IndianaOutdoor
Pizza HutSyracuse, NYCenter of Progress Building
Polar Bear ConcessionsOtsego, NYOutdoor
Poparazzi KettlecornLindenhurst, NYOutdoor
Porky’s Pork Palace and Porky’s Buds’ ChickenMarstons Mills, MAOutdoor
Poutine GourmetPlantsville, CTThe Eatery
P-Z-O’sEast Syracuse, NYOutdoor
Recess CoffeeSyracuse, NYGuest Services at Main Gate
Redemption Church of Christ Apostolic Faith’s Caribbean Rum CakesWatervliet, NYPan African Village
Roasted CornSyracuse, NYOutdoor
Russell’s ConcessionsDaingerfield, TXOutdoor
Santillo’sNaples, NYOutdoor
Schenck’s AmusementsBeech Creek, PAOutdoor
Scotty’s Pickle Factory / Tater Twisters / Hillbilly BrewRome, NYOutdoor
The ShamrockFabius, NYOutdoor
The Spud ShackLiverpool, NYOutdoor
Stephen’s Greek CuisineLiverpool, NYLiverpool, NY
Stix & ThingsCamillus, NYOutdoor
Suds Factory Courtside GrillSyracuse, NYCenter of Progress Building
Sundaze – The Hard Soft Serve and Wine SlushTorrington, CTOutdoor
Syracuse HalalSyracuse, NY
Theo Petros Greek Food TruckNewark, NYOutdoor
Thousand Island WineryAlexandria Bay, NYOutdoor
Three Brothers Wineries & EstatesGeneva, NYOutdoor
Tikki TurtleSyracuse, NYOutdoor
Tommy C’sSyracuse, NYOutdoor
Toss & Fire Wood-Fired PizzaNorth Syracuse, NYOutdoor
Tropical DelightsDurham, NCOutdoor
Tully’s Draft HouseEast Syracuse, NYOutdoor
Tully’s Good TimesEast Syracuse, NYOutdoor
Twin Trees PizzaNorth Syracuse, NYOutdoor
The West EndFayetteville, NYOutdoor
Wild Bill’s Curly FriesDunnellon, FLOutdoor
Wilson EnterprisesBrant, NYOutdoor

If you’re looking for something to take home at the Fair, or to learn a new thing or two, there’s over 150 exhibitors to explore.

2023 Exhibitor Vendor List

174th Attack Air Wing Air National GuardSyruOutdoor
20th Century LegendsGladstone, MOOutdoor
Adventure KnivesBoerne, TXOutdoor
Alliance for Clean Energy New YorkAlbany, NYCenter of Progress Building
African Cultural ArtOld Bridge, NJPan African Village
AMAX EnterprisesLisbon, CTCenter of Progress Building
Amazing Grace MissionSale Creek, TNCenter of Progress Building
American Pride CookwareFort Wayne, INCenter of Progress Building
Amber TreasuresStaten Island, NYHorticulture Building
American Legion Post 1468 B / Valley Post Inc.– – –Horticulture Building
Annie’s Pooch PopsByrn Mawr, PAHorticulture Building
Arch Telecom Inc.– – –Center of Progress Building
Association on Aging in New York Inc.Albany, NY
New York Apple AssociationFishers, NYHorticulture Building
Arks N BarksWhitehouse Station, NJCenter of Progress Building
Arts Collection Inc.Fredericksburg, PAHorticulture Building
Artistic HennaRichmond, TXOutdoor
Ayvaco Extra Virgin Olive OilJordan, NYCenter of Progress
Badichi LLC– – –Center of Progress Building
B&B StudiosHull, MACenter of Progress Building
Baga Bowls– – –Outdoor
Bass Pro Outdoor WorldAuburn, NYOutdoor
Bath FitterSyracuse, NYCenter of Progress Building
Beat The BarPensacola, FLOutdoor
Beautifully InspiredHauppauge, NYCenter of Progress Building
Belle A VieCoral Springs, FLCenter of Progress Building
Bennington Mattress– – –Center of Progress Building
International Lutheran Laymans LeagueSt. Louis, MOCenter of Progress Building
Borso’s Marketing– – –Center of Progress Building
BT African Arts and CraftsMount Airy, MDOutdoor
C. Michael ExteriorsSyracuse, NYCenter of Progress Building
Campbell EnterprisesClaremore, OKCenter of Progress Building
Caricatures (Stanton Arts)Myrtle Beach, SCOutdoor
Cashel House Gaelic HeartSyracuse, NYHorticulture Building
Catie Fashion USAClayton, NCHorticulture Building
Cat’s Meow: Continuing Memories In Time– – –Center of Progress Building
Cellular Sales of New York– – –Center of Progress Building
Cornell Cooperative Extension Master Gardener Program (Onondaga)East Syracuse, NYHorticulture Building
CNY Chapter Railroad Historical Society Inc.– – –Historic Train Exhibit
Cindy’s Gift SolutionsCamillus, NYCenter of Progress and Horticulture Buildings
Civil Service Employees Association (CSEA)Albany, NYCenter of Progress Building
Clear Path for Veterans– – –Outside Horticulture Building
Comfort Windows Co. Inc.Syracuse, NYCenter of Progress Building
Cook PropertiesRochester, NYOutdoor – Aug. 26 only
Coonley-Nojaim Memorial Chapter 30 Disabled American Veterans– – –Outside Horticulture Building
Cozzia Massage ChairsSaratoga Spring, NYCenter of Progress Building
CUTCOHastings on Hudson, NYCenter of Progress Building & Horticulture Building & Outdoor
Decker Wayne (Future Vision)Malabar, FLCenter of Progress Building & Outdoor
Designer PalmsAndover, KSCenter of Progress Building
Dish NetworkBatavia, NYCenter of Progress Building
DJI GroupCheektowaga, NYCenter of Progress Building
Eagle Association of CNYSyracuse, NYOutside Horticulture Building
Elevare SkincareHollywood, FLCenter of Progress
Empire State Honey ProducersPhelps, NYHorticulture Building
Encore GinalliIrvine, CACenter of Progress Building
Equitable AdvisorsSyracuse, NYCenter of Progress Building
Erin’s Way SportsAva, NYOutdoor
Extreme AirbrushConway, SCOutdoor
EZ Unlimited TupperwareSyracuse, NYHorticulture Building
FAIRNYDeWitt, NYCenter of Progress Building
Upstate NY Falun Dafa AssociationPenfield, NYOutdoor
Family Fun FactoryNew Hartford, NYCenter of Progress Building
FidelisSt. Louis, MO
Fire Prevention Education Center Inc. – Safety TownSyracuse, NYScience & Industry Building
First 2 Market ProductsPerrysburg, OHCenter of Progress Building
Footsie WootsieJamesville, NYOutdoor
Forever Sunglasses– – –Horticulture Building
FoutazTampa, FLCenter of Progress Building
Gallery PandaSan Antonio TXCenter of Progress Building
GoldnikHicksville, NYHorticulture Building
Hamilton Building ServicesCortland, NYHorticulture Building
Happylife ProductionsWoodstock, NYOutdoor
Hawaiian MoonClearwater, FLOutdoor
Hidow VitalityMaryland Heights, MOCenter of Progress
Higher CallingLiverpool, NYOutdoor
Highland Holding– – –
Hillside Children’s CenterRochester, NY
Honey BeeKissimmee, FLHorticulture Building
Hope for HeatherLiverpool, NYScience & Industry Building
iComfortBoisbriand, QuebecCenter of Progress Building
Indian CreationsCorona, NYOutdoor
Instantly LovelyBrandon, FLCenter of Progress Building
International Housewares Inc. ft. Garlic GraterWarwick, RICenter of Progress Building & Horticulture Building
Intis PathSyracuse, NYOutdoor
IQ Massage ChairsLas Vegas, NVHorticulture Building
L’Paige Lipstick & CosmeticsPensacola, FLCenter of Progress Building
Leaf FilterHudson, OHCenter of Progress Building
Lees-McRae CollegeBanner Elk, NC
Legacy 315– – –Pan African Village
Leon Leather Co.Port Orange, FLOutdoor
Life SolutionMilton, NYCenter of Progress Building
Link GroupOrlando, FLHorticulture Building
Living and GivingNorthvale, NJCenter of Progress Building
Mattress Firm Inc.Houston, TXCenter of Progress Building
Mazel MarketingBrooklyn, NYCenter of Progress Building
M&E SalesBloomington, MNCenter of Progress Building
Men’s Garden Club of SyracuseSyracuse, NYHorticulture Building
Merchantry TourismPittsford, NYCenter of Progress Building
Metro Mattress CorporationSyracuse, NYCenter of Progress Building
Meyers RV CentersSyracuse, NYOutside
Miller Consulting Inc.– – –Center of Progress Building
Motorcycle Safety FoundationIrvine, CACenter of Progress Building
Mrs. Walker – PsychicLiverpool, NYOutdoor
Must Have Movies & TeesOld Hickory, TNCenter of Progress Building
Nascentia HealthSyracuse, NY
Namaste ImportsMiddlebury, CTOutdoor
Naomi EventsIndianapolis, INCenter of Progress Building
New England LeatherworksEncino, CACenter of Progress Building
New York Arborists AssociationAlbany, NYHorticulture Building
New York National Guard– – –Outdoor
New York State Coalition of Nurse PractitionersClifton Park, NYScience & Industry Building
New York State Conservative PartyBrooklyn, NYCenter of Progress Building
New York State Public Employees FederationAlbany, NYCenter of Progress Building
New York State Soil and Water Conservation Districts (Franklin County)Malone, NYHorticulture Building
New York State STOP DWI Foundation, Inc.Fort Edward, NY
New York State United Teachers (NYSUT)Latham, NYCenter of Progress Building
NorwexBaldwinsvilleCenter of Progress Building
NYS Maple Producers’ AssociationSyracuse, NYHorticulture Building
Pampered ChefJohnson City, NYHorticulture Building
Paper & Leaf Hemp CompanyAmbler, PAOutdoor
Paragon Co.Depew, NYCenter of Progress Building
Pettis Pools– – –Center of Progress Building
Pondside PromotionsLisbon, CTCenter of Progress Building & Horticulture Building
Prime Time MarketingSyracuse, NYOutdoor
Pro Fashion Inc.Columbus, OHCenter of Progress
Quo Vadis Christian Arts & CraftsNew Britain, CTCenter of Progress Building
Redfern Enterprises Inc.Las Vegas, NVCenter of Progress Building
R Finn EnterprisesBinghamton, NYCenter of Progress Building
Rickey’s JerkyLivingston, TXHorticulture Building
Runa Pacha ArtsOrem, UTOutdoor
Scraper Cones & Young Living Essential OilsBaldwinsville, NYCenter of Progress Building
Signature SpasJohnson City, TNOutdoor
Shelly’s ShopPreble, NYHorticulture Building
Shoe MGKDavie, FLCenter of Progress
SimmonsRiverdale, UTCenter of Progress
Sky River ButterfliesCastro Valley, CAHorticulture Building
Softub ExpressRochester, NYCenter of Progress
Solvay Glass of CNY / Renewal by AndersonSolvay, NYCenter of Progress
SSS EnterprisesCamillus, NYHorticulture Building
Strong SpasNew Hartford, NYOutdoor
Styles by Bellamy– – –Pan African Village
Syracuse Right to Life AssociationDeWitt, NYCenter of Progress Building
Syracuse Rose SocietySyracuse, NYHorticulture Building
Syracuse UniversitySyracuse, NY
Superior Insulation CompanyAuburn, NYCenter of Progress Building
Sweet Sour USAPalatine, FLCenter of Progress Building
T-MobileWest Chester, PACenter of Progress Building
TCP ElectronicsOakdale, CTCenter of Progress Building
Toe Ring TimeBrunswick, GACenter of Progress Building
Toe WranglersDanville, KYHorticulture Building
Totally Unique EnterprisesUnited, PACenter of Progress Building & Horticulture Building
Totally Waterproof ContainersSarasota, FLOutdoor
Trinstar LLC– – –Center of Progress Building
True Honey TeasLorton, VACenter of Progress Building
Tye Dye RoseLake Placid, FLOutdoor
Uncommon USAWillmar, MNCenter of Progress Building
United Healthcare of NY INC.Minnetonka, MNCenter of Progress Building
University Otolaryngology Associates of CNY LLPSyracuse, NYCenter of Progress Building
Upstate NY Toyota Dealers Inc.Waldick, NJOutdoor
US Army– – –Outdoor
US Air Force– – –Outdoor
US Marine CorpsAtlanta, GAOutdoor
Verizon FiosSyracuse, NYCenter of Progress Building
Verizon Cellular SalesKnoxville, TNCenter of Progress Building
Veterans of Foreign Wars New York 7290North Syracuse, NYScience & Industry Building
Vision Glass Inc.Lockport, NYCenter of Progress Building
Wandering CowboysBoerne, TXOutdoor
WearrawDelray Beach, FLOutdoor
Wire Works Name JewelryNewburgh, NYCenter of Progress Building
Wonder Showers and BathRochester, NYCenter of Progress Building
World of WoolAstoria, NYOutdoors
Vanguard 529 College Saving PlanAlbanyCenter of Progress Building
Yan Yan Liang Fashion JewelryFlushing, NYCenter of Progress Building