SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — It’s Day 4 of the Great New York State Fair, and there is plenty on the schedule for you to enjoy.

Monday is fire and rescue day. This day honors the men and women in the fire and emergency services. Those in the fire and emergency services get in free today.

Foreigner is the big musical act Monday. They will be on the Chevy Park stage at 8 p.m. If polka music is more your style, the Jimmy Sturr orchestra plays at 2 p.m. at Chevy Court.