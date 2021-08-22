What’s happening at the fair today, August 22?

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The State Fair is in full swing, Sunday marking day three of the 18-day event. Here’s what’s on tap for today:

Pig races begin at noon in the Family Fun Zone! And a canine/bomb disposal unit demonstration kicks off at 1:15 p.m. at the New York State Police Exhibit. And who doesn’t love dogs? The WaterBark Dog Show starts at 2 p.m. at Central Park.

If animals aren’t your thing, there’s plenty of music at the Fair this Sunday. Rockers All That Remains take on the Chevy Court stage at 7 p.m. and country duo Brothers Osborne are hoping you’ll stay a little longer for their 8 p.m. performance at Chevy Park.

At 2 p.m. The Barndogs take the Chevy Park State and iGNiTE lights up at the Court.

Sunday marks day two of the Girls Basketball Tournament and you can check out the sand sculpture being constructed at the Expo Center!