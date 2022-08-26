STATE FAIRGROUNDS, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The fair is stressful for some people, so spending time with the animals can be therapeutic.

The World of Horses exhibit allows fairgoers to get up close and personal with horses and it can also help ease their stress.

Karin Bump, Superindentent of the World of Horses exhibit says she made a connection with horses when she was just 8 years old.

“And I never had ridden horses before that, I begged my parents, my mom, in the pouring rain on every single trail way that’s all I wanted to do,” said Bump.

In college, she took an Intro to Animal Science class and it was the professor who made her realize she needed horses in her life.

“Horses changed my life but it was also the people, the people who took a chance and helped me make that connection and changed the trajectory of my life,” said Bump.

She changed her major and after graduating college, her career brought her to Cazenovia, where she worked with the gentle giants full-time. When she decided to leave, she lost more than a job.

“I was lost, that stress piece you know when you’re with horses, and even if you’re not touching or handling them the fact that you’re talking about them it is who you are,” Bump continued.

Then, she and her husband started “Saddle Up New York,” an organization that helps connect people with horses, which is something many of us could benefit from.

“I think we forget to breathe and I think sometimes we don’t even recognize how we are approaching life so when a horse is a mirror of yourself, you say wow I need to sort of get a grip here,” said Bump.

If you want to feel some love, make sure to trot on over to the World of Horses exhibit in the barn along Sioux Avenue near Gate 4 from 10:00 am – 6:00 pm daily, and from 10:00 am – 2:00 pm on Labor Day.