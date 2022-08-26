(WSYR-TV) — The Fair is certainly a place you can get your steps in for the day. But what if you need assistance getting around?
Tim wrote in wondering how can you reserve a scooter or wheelchair.
The Fair is partnering with Scootaround. You can rent wheelchairs, scooters, wagons, and strollers.
There are three locations where you can rent these items. Gate 1 which is the main entrance and gates 3 and 10.
Strollers start at 11 dollars.
Wheelchairs are 25 dollars and scooters are 65 dollars for the day.
Because of the limited quantity, it is recommended that you reserve scooters and wheelchairs.
You can do so online or by phone at 1-888-441-7575. Reservations are just for wheelchairs and scooters—not strollers or wagons.
