SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — You ask, we answer, State Fair edition!

The Your Stories Team has received a few questions about seniors, 65 and older getting into the Fairgrounds.

A viewer named Linda emailed the YS Team asking if seniors need a ticket to get into the Fair.

A spokesperson for the Fair said no ticket is required. When at the gate, just tell the attendant that you’re a senior. It will likely be the honor system, but you should bring ID just in case you are asked to show proof.

Children 12 and under are also free. The spokesperson said the honor system will be used in this instance as well.

For those who don’t qualify for free admission, tickets are $3 and need to be purchased before you arrive or at the gate using credit or debit card. Cash will not be accepted.