SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Choo choo! The “Gravy Train” is rolling into Syracuse this summer, with special guest bbno$.

They’ll be taking on Suburban Park Stage at 8 p.m. on Sunday, September 3.

Yung Gravy, known for sampling classics like “Mr. Sandman” by The Chordettes, “Careless Whisper” by George Michael, and, most recently, “Never Gonna Give You Up” by Rick Astley, will be bringing his remakes to the fairgrounds.

In 2022, Gravy has earned himself three platinum and four gold singles. He’s also the unofficial second mascot of the Tampa Bay Lightning, “Thus, considered royalty around several former Syracuse Crunch hockey stars—as his song “Gravy Train” became the anthem of the team’s Stanley Cup victory,” said the The New York State Fair Press Office.

Bbno$, pronounced Baby No Money, has worked with Yung Gravy on multiple occasions. They will be releasing their third collaboration, Baby Gravy 3, later this year.

“We’re excited to welcome the ‘Gravy Train’ into The Great New York State Fair, and what a bonus that concertgoers will get to hear from bbno$ too,” said Sean Hennessey, Interim Fair Director. “The duo will bring a fun vibe to close out The Fair’s second weekend.

Chevy Court Wednesday, August 23 1:00 p.m. Chubby Checker Saturday, August 26 1:00 p.m. Peppa Pig Live! Peppa Pig’s Adventure Saturday, August 26 6:00 p.m. Julio Iglesias Jr. Sunday, August 27 1:00 p.m. The Prodigals Sunday, August 27 6:00 p.m. Matt Stell Monday, August 28 1:00 p.m. Herman’s Hermits starring Peter Noone Monday, August 28 6:00 p.m. Anne Wilson Tuesday, August 29 1:00 p.m. Tommy James and the Shondells Tuesday, August 29 6:00 p.m. Bret Michaels’ Parti Gras Wednesday, August 30 1:00 p.m. Danielle Ponder Wednesday, August 30 6:00 p.m. Chapel Hart Monday, September 4 12:00 p.m. The High Kings Suburban Park: Thursday, August 24 8:00 p.m. Theory of a Deadman Saturday, August 26 8:00 p.m. George Thorogood and the Destroyers Monday, August 28 8:00 p.m. REO Speedwagon Tuesday, August 29 8:00 p.m. Tyler Hubbard of Florida Georgia Line Sunday, September 3 8:00 p.m. Yung Gravy and bbno$

Like all entertainment in the Chevrolet Music Series, this concert is free with admission to the fair. Admission is $6 for adults and free for those 65 years and older, and 12 years and younger.