SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Choo choo! The “Gravy Train” is rolling into Syracuse this summer, with special guest bbno$.

They’ll be taking on Suburban Park Stage at 8 p.m. on Sunday, September 3.

Yung Gravy, known for sampling classics like “Mr. Sandman” by The Chordettes, “Careless Whisper” by George Michael, and, most recently, “Never Gonna Give You Up” by Rick Astley, will be bringing his remakes to the fairgrounds.

In 2022, Gravy has earned himself three platinum and four gold singles. He’s also the unofficial second mascot of the Tampa Bay Lightning, “Thus, considered royalty around several former Syracuse Crunch hockey stars—as his song “Gravy Train” became the anthem of the team’s Stanley Cup victory,” said the The New York State Fair Press Office.

Bbno$, pronounced Baby No Money, has worked with Yung Gravy on multiple occasions. They will be releasing their third collaboration, Baby Gravy 3, later this year.

“We’re excited to welcome the ‘Gravy Train’ into The Great New York State Fair, and what a bonus that concertgoers will get to hear from bbno$ too,” said Sean Hennessey, Interim Fair Director. “The duo will bring a fun vibe to close out The Fair’s second weekend.

Chevy Court

Wednesday, August 231:00 p.m.Chubby Checker
Saturday, August 261:00 p.m.Peppa Pig Live! Peppa Pig’s Adventure
Saturday, August 266:00 p.m.Julio Iglesias Jr.
Sunday, August 271:00 p.m.The Prodigals
Sunday, August 276:00 p.m.Matt Stell
Monday, August 281:00 p.m.Herman’s Hermits starring Peter Noone
Monday, August 286:00 p.m.Anne Wilson
Tuesday, August 291:00 p.m.Tommy James and the Shondells
Tuesday, August 296:00 p.m.Bret Michaels’ Parti Gras
Wednesday, August 301:00 p.m.Danielle Ponder
Wednesday, August 306:00 p.m.Chapel Hart
Monday, September 412:00 p.m.The High Kings

Suburban Park:

Thursday, August 248:00 p.m.Theory of a Deadman
Saturday, August 268:00 p.m.George Thorogood and the Destroyers
Monday, August 288:00 p.m.REO Speedwagon
Tuesday, August 298:00 p.m.Tyler Hubbard of Florida Georgia Line
Sunday, September 38:00 p.m.Yung Gravy and bbno$

Like all entertainment in the Chevrolet Music Series, this concert is free with admission to the fair. Admission is $6 for adults and free for those 65 years and older, and 12 years and younger.