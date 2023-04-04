NEW YORK (WSYR-TV) — New York State Police say a bomb threat email was sent to many schools across the state Tuesday, April 4, including two Central New York Schools.

In CNY, Canastota Central School District and Waterville Central School District both received bomb threats through email.

Other schools in Jefferson and Essex County including General Brown Central School District and the Moriah Central School District received threats as well.

According to the Moriah Central School District Superintendent, the email was received around 8 a.m. The superintendent says the email was very generic, with no specifics.

Moriah Central School was evacuated while authorities swept the school. Nothing was found and students did return to the classroom.

According to State Police, a similar email was sent to many other schools across the state, and in a statement sent from Governor Kathy Hochul’s Office, more than 50 school districts across New York have received, “disturbing ‘swatting’ threats today including in Central New York, Long Island, the Southern Tier and the North Country.”

I have directed the New York State Police to investigate these threats and work closely with all levels of law enforcement to identify the perpetrators, hold them accountable, and restore the sense of safety and security our children deserve. Since the first round of swatting incidents occurred last week, State Police has been working closely with the State Education Department, county leadership and local school boards to provide support and any necessary resources to address these incidents. My top priority will always be the safety of New Yorkers. Governor Kathy Hochul

State Police believe some schools were delayed or closed as a result.

This latest incident comes a week after schools across New York were impacted by “swatting” calls that threatened a school shooting.

According to Waterville Central School District Superintendent of Schools, Jennifer Spring, there was an email sent to her Waterville email account along with 40 other superintendents in New York State, just before 12 a.m. on Monday, April 3.

“The email claimed bombs were ‘inside,’ did not name a specific school district or building and demanded money in order for the anonymous emailer to ‘call off the bombs,'” said Spring. “I read the email at approximately 5:15 a.m. and immediately contacted Oneida County Sheriff’s Deputy Carey Phair. At approximately 5:20 a.m., Deputy Phair and I discussed the contents of the email and a plan of action. I also discussed the contents of the email with New York State Police.”

Law enforcement officials determined the threat was not credible because it was widespread and no specific, however, Officers did search Waterville Jr./Sr. High School and Memorial Park Elementary as an abundance of caution.

“We checked the entry logs from both buildings, as part of our electronic fob system, and there was no unauthorized entry by any persons into district buildings at any time. This was further validation that the threat was not credible,” said Spring. “After a K-9 unit searched and cleared the Jr./Sr. High School gymnasium, students who drove to school or were dropped off were put in a “Hold in Place” in the gym while the rest of the school was searched and cleared, ending at 8:40 a.m. after law enforcement didn’t find any bombs.”

State Police say the investigation into today’s incident would be similar to the past “fake swatting” incidents last week and would likely involve the FBI.