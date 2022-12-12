BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — It may be the season of giving, but New York State Police is warning Western New York residents of a phone scam looking to take advantage of that holiday generosity.

State Police is reminding everyone that they do not solicit donations from citizens.

They have received several calls and complaints from around Western New York that individuals claiming to be with NYSP are calling residents asking for donations.

Troopers say if you receive a call from an organization claiming to be affiliated with the State Police, know that the person on the other end of the phone is not associated with them.

Typical scams include scammers saying you won a sweepstakes or lottery and must collect money, assets are frozen till you pay a fine, collecting back taxes, threats to fine you and more.

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office advises the following tips to spot scammers in the act:

• Don’t trust caller ID. Scammers manipulate caller ID to look like the call is coming from an official government number. Look up the agency’s number yourself, if you’re concerned, and give them a call. But don’t use the number in caller ID.

• Government agencies won’t call, text, or email you out of the blue to demand payment right away.

• Nobody legit will ever tell you to pay with gift cards, money transfers, or cryptocurrency.

• Never share personal information with anyone who contacts you. If you’re worried, look up the government agency’s information yourself to check with them.

In order to avoid scams, know that you will never receive a phone call that tells you there’s a warrant issued for your arrest, and you shouldn’t agree to meet someone at a strange address, especially someone who calls and demands cash payment.

If a scammer does contact you, reporting them can help stop them. Go to ReportFraud.ftc.gov. and share as much information as you can. That includes the date and time of the call, the person and agency name the scammer used, what they wanted you to do, and the phone number.