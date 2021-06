Data from the CDC shows that New York State has reached 70% of all residents having at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

NEW YORK STATE (WSYR-TV) — Late Monday afternoon, CDC data showed that New York has hit the 70 percent vaccination rate benchmark.

Once the governor makes it official, virtually all COVID-19 restrictions will be lifted.

However, mask requirements will remain in accordance with CDC guidelines.

Some restrictions will also continue in places such as schools, large venues, public transit, homeless shelters, jails and health care facilities.