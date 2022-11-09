BUFFALO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The New York State Smokers’ Quitline will host a webinar with a panel of national and state experts explains the “vicious cycle” of regularly using tobacco and vape products.

The webinar titled, “Nicotine and Stress: Vicious Cycle,” is scheduled for Tuesday, November 15 at 2:00 p.m. and will last one hour.

Registration for the webinar is free and available through the Quitline’s Online News Room.

Quitline encourages healthcare professionals and community workers to prioritize tobacco dependence treatment in today’s increasingly stressed word.

Continued use of tobacco and vape products do not actually relieve stress as common perception might make some believe, but rather reduces nicotine withdrawal, according to Quitline.

Presenters will cover subjects involving unique aspects of stress, including youth and vaping, concurrent treatment of tobacco dependence and mental health conditions, factors of stress among participants seeking Quitline services and encouraging overburdened behavioral health organizations to implement health systems change.

The presenters include: Megan Jacobs, MPH, vice president of product, innovations, Truth Initiative; Christine Harrington, DNP, APRN, PMHNP-BC, NEA-BC, director of operations, New York State Office of Mental Health – Hutchings Psychiatric Center; Darlene Drake, NCTTP, cancer prevention associate II, New York State Smokers’ Quitline, and; David Davis, MSW, director of tobacco control health initiatives, Center for Health Systems Improvement – Cicatelli Associates, Inc.

All New York State residents can call 1-866-NY-QUITS (1-866-697-8487) or text QUITNOW to 333888 for coaching and resources, free of charge, seven days a week beginning at 9 a.m. Visit Quitline’s website for more information.