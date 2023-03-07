ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A Newark man was arrested for attempted murder on Monday after attacking a woman in the Town of Arcadia and leaving her with critical injuries, the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office announced Tuesday.

According to the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office, 22-year-old Chet Dewolf, at some location in Arcadia, attacked the victim, slit her throat, and then stabbed her multiple times before fleeing the area.

The victim was transported to Strong Hospital via Mercy Flight where she remains in critical condition.

Deputies said they found Dewolf a short time later and arrested him. He was charged with second-degree attempted murder and first-degree assault.

Dewolf was taken to Wayne County Jail and will later appear at Wayne County CAP Court.