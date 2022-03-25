SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Andrew Donovan is the honorary co-chair of this year’s White Ribbon Campaign, Vera House annual challenge to men in the community to do better at preventing sexual and domestic violence against women.

Andrew interviews Vera House’s Co-Executive Director Randi Bregman and sits down with three past honorary chairs: Syracuse Mayor Ben Walsh, Syracuse Football and NFL Star Don McPherson and 93Q morning co-host Ted Long.

Bregman talks about the White Ribbon Campaign, men being allies in the mission and engaged in awareness of how minor infractions and everyday speech cultivate a society that leads to larger violations, and the status of Vera House after its first ever year in a deficit.

Bregman also talks about Vera House as a resource for prevention and awareness, not just response after traumatic events. One example is the 12 Men Model, which Vera House brings to businesses, schools and other organizations to help men understand their own behavior better.

Walsh, McPherson and Long talk about how the White Ribbon Campaign forever changed them as men and what advice they have for other men to become involved or improve their own habits.

For more information on the White Ribbon Campaign, visit VeraHouse.org.