SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Robert Neulander, the former doctor whose previous conviction of murder was overturned by the state’s highest court, will face an Onondaga County Court judge and jury a second time starting next week on accusations that he killed his wife.

Newsmakers was joined by NewsChannel 9 anchor Jeff Kulikowsky, who covered the first trial and subsequent appeal hearings in higher courts.

Kulikowsky discusses what he’s looking to see develop in the second trial, talks about if the level of community interest will be as high and his knowledge of the evidence that might be used by the prosecution.