SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — For many people, the housing crisis is real and may get worse soon. Dan’s guest is Sally Santangelo, Executive Director of CNY Fair Housing. She discusses the high cost and tight supply of quality affordable homes for sale or rent; the soaring prices for apartment rents; and the looming end of the state’s eviction moratorium in mid-January.

Santangelo also talks about the rent relief money which is available to pay landlords for lost income during the pandemic.