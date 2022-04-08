SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — An investigation is underway into the staffing and systems at Oswego County’s child protective services after the agency was criticized for not preventing the death of a teenager.

17-year-old Jordan Brooks died in 2021 from malnourishment, neglect blamed on his parents who are charged with homicide and manslaughter.

The McMahon Ryan Child Advocacy Center in Syracuse doesn’t talk about specific cases, but its leaders sat down for an interview on Newsmakers to discuss the general child protective services system in Central New York.