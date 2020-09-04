SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Labor Day 2020, in the age of Covid-19. Dan’s guest on “Newsmakers” this week is Alexander Colvin, Dean of the Industrial and Labor Relations (ILR) School at Cornell University. Colvin discusses the wide-ranging impact of the pandemic on the American workforce. Among the topics: Safe reopening of workplaces, unemployment, workers’ rights, best practices for remote work and income inequality.
2020 marks the 75th anniversary of the ILR School at Cornell, founded in the immediate post-war period to help resolve labor-management conflict.
More from NewsChannel 9:
- SU: ‘Weak virus signal’ found in wastewater at Sadler Hall, residents will be tested not quarantined
- Trailer filled with landscaping equipment taken from Lee Center residence
- Newsmakers: A look at how COVID has changed the American workforce
- Tops Supermarkets offering flu shots
- Inmate indicted for threatening judge, elected representatives
For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App