Newsmakers: A look at how COVID has changed the American workforce

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Labor Day 2020, in the age of Covid-19. Dan’s guest on “Newsmakers” this week is Alexander Colvin, Dean of the Industrial and Labor Relations (ILR) School at Cornell University. Colvin discusses the wide-ranging impact of the pandemic on the American workforce. Among the topics: Safe reopening of workplaces, unemployment, workers’ rights, best practices for remote work and income inequality.   

2020 marks the 75th anniversary of the ILR School at Cornell, founded in the immediate post-war period to help resolve labor-management conflict. 

