Newsmakers: A new focus for the Syracuse Community Health Center

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Dan’s guest this week is Mark Hall, President and CEO of the Syracuse Community Health Center.

The coronavirus pandemic has only highlighted the importance of community healthcare. But it’s something that the Syracuse Community Health Center has been doing for decades.

Just as the health center stepped up during the pandemic — they’re stepping up again, this time trying to mitigate overcrowding in local emergency rooms.

They’re starting a new program with AMR ambulance to provide care to people in ambulances, in an effort to relieve the stress on local hospitals.