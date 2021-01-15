Newsmakers: Antoinette Bacon

In a wide-ranging interview, Syracuse State Senator Rachel May, chair of the committee on aging, discusses the state's response to Covid-19 in nursing homes. She also outlines election reforms expected to be introduced in both houses of the legislature, Governor Cuomo's proposals for legalizing recreational marijuana and online sports betting, strategies to close the state's 15 billion dollar budget gap with new revenue, and how the Democratic veto-proof super-majority in the Senate and Assembly can help bring new economic development and other opportunities to Syracuse and other upstate cities.