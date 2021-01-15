Newsmakers: Antoinette Bacon

Antoinette Bacon, Acting United States Attorney for the Northern District of New York is Dan’s guest. She discusses the continuing federal investigation into the January 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol and security concerns leading up to the Presidential inauguration on January 20. Bacon also addresses elder abuse, child sexual exploitation, human trafficking, the opioid epidemic and how the pandemic has made it worse, and the effort to disrupt so-called “Money Mules” networks used by overseas fraudsters to swindle money from consumers, businesses and government unemployment funds.
