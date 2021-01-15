Newsmakers: Antoinette Bacon

Newsmakers
Posted: / Updated:

Antoinette Bacon, Acting United States Attorney for the Northern District of New York is Dan’s guest.   She discusses the continuing federal investigation into the January 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol and security concerns leading up to the Presidential inauguration on January 20.   Bacon also addresses elder abuse, child sexual exploitation, human trafficking, the opioid epidemic and how the pandemic has made it worse, and the effort to disrupt so-called “Money Mules” networks used by overseas fraudsters to swindle money from consumers, businesses and government unemployment funds.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Stay Connected