Newsmakers: Assemblyman Stirpe discusses challenges facing state legislature next term

Newsmakers
Posted: / Updated:

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — This week on Newsmakers, Dan’s guest is Democratic State Assemblyman Al Stirpe, who was re-elected this fall to his 7th term in Albany. He discusses the strong challenge he faced this year from Republican Mark Venesky and the issues that face the state legislature when it opens the new session next month in the middle of a pandemic and a deep budget deficit.  

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Stay Connected