Newsmakers: Assemblyman Stirpe discusses challenges facing state legislature next term

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — This week on Newsmakers, Dan’s guest is Democratic State Assemblyman Al Stirpe, who was re-elected this fall to his 7th term in Albany. He discusses the strong challenge he faced this year from Republican Mark Venesky and the issues that face the state legislature when it opens the new session next month in the middle of a pandemic and a deep budget deficit.
