Newsmakers: Assemblywoman Pam Hunter reflects on 2020 election season

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — This week on Newsmakers, Dan’s guest is Assemblywoman Pam Hunter, chair of the Onondaga County Democratic Committee. She discusses the results of this month’s elections, the record turnout and crushing demand for early voting and absentee ballots, how the next cycle is shaping up for Democrats in 2021’s local elections, and a look ahead at the state legislative agenda in the new session beginning in January. 

