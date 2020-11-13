Newsmakers: Assemblywoman Pam Hunter reflects on 2020 election season

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — This week on Newsmakers, Dan’s guest is Assemblywoman Pam Hunter, chair of the Onondaga County Democratic Committee. She discusses the results of this month’s elections, the record turnout and crushing demand for early voting and absentee ballots, how the next cycle is shaping up for Democrats in 2021’s local elections, and a look ahead at the state legislative agenda in the new session beginning in January.
More from NewsChannel 9:
- WR Golden Tate Media Availability 11/13
- No-cost COVID-19 testing for Cayuga Co. residents this weekend
- Free milk & food giveaway happening on Saturday in Madison County
- Got bikes? They’re being collected for annual giveaway now
- Online tool from NYS lets people check if address is in a Cluster Hot Spot Zone
For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App