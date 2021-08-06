Newsmakers: Attorney General and Governor Cuomo’s response

(WSYR-TV) — Governor Andrew Cuomo is facing a growing chorus of calls for his immediate resignation, after the NYS Attorney General this week said her independent investigation concluded that Cuomo sexually harassed 11 women in violation of state and federal law.

If he doesn’t resign, state legislative leaders are ready to expedite impeachment proceedings. This week’s program includes extended, unedited excerpts from the Attorney General’s news conference on August 3rd, and Gov. Cuomo’s response the same day.