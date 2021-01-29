Newsmakers: Author William D. La Rue’s new book on 1986 murder of Syracuse girl

(WSYR-TV) — A new book has just been published about the 1986 murder of Katy Hawelka.

The Syracuse girl had just returned to Clarkson University for the start of her sophomore yearr when, walking back to campus after a night out, she was brutally beaten, sexually assaulted and strangled to death.

Katy’s killer went to prison, and this April, he’ll be up for parole for the 7th time.

Dan Cumming’s guest this week on Newsmakers is the book’s author, William D. La Rue.