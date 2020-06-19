Newsmakers: Benefits of telehealth for mental health services

On this week’s Newsmakers, Dr. Sudha Bakshi, Medical Director of Excellus Blue Cross/Blue Shield talks with Dan Cummings. Excellus says in all of 2019, New Yorkers used telehealth benefits about 290,000 times. In just the first four months of 2020, thanks to the pandemic, that number soared to 2.6 million. More than one-third of all the visits are for mental health services. Bakshi says COVID-19 may be the “trigger” event that forever changes the way health care is delivered, including the acceptance and treatment of mental health disorders.

If you need more information, call 211 or visit National Alliance on Mental Illness or the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

See complete results of the Excellus BlueCross BlueShield survey on mental health issues at https://tinyurl.com/EXmentalhealthsurvey.