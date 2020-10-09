Newsmakers: Beth Broadway, President and CEO of Interfaith Works, on the decision to remove the Columbus statue from Syracuse

Newsmakers
Posted: / Updated:

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse Mayor Ben Walsh this week announced the creation of a new heritage and education site at Columbus Circle in downtown Syracuse.   Dan’s guest is Beth Broadway, President and CEO of InterFaith Works.  Her organization served as the designer and facilitator of the mayor’s Columbus Circle Action Committee, which met weekly for two months to discuss what should happen to the statue of Christopher Columbus and the future of Columbus Circle.  

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Stay Connected

41
Days
16
Hours
30
Minutes
06
Seconds