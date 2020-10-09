Newsmakers: Beth Broadway, President and CEO of Interfaith Works, on the decision to remove the Columbus statue from Syracuse

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse Mayor Ben Walsh this week announced the creation of a new heritage and education site at Columbus Circle in downtown Syracuse. Dan’s guest is Beth Broadway, President and CEO of InterFaith Works. Her organization served as the designer and facilitator of the mayor’s Columbus Circle Action Committee, which met weekly for two months to discuss what should happen to the statue of Christopher Columbus and the future of Columbus Circle.
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App