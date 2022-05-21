SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — After reporting in Buffalo and Binghamton all week, NewsChannel 9’s Andrew Donovan focuses Newsmakers on the deadly mass shooting at a Tops grocery store on Jefferson Avenue.

First, a one-on-one interview with Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown.

Second, unedited remarks from President Joe Biden, who visited Buffalo with First Lady Jill Biden this week. They stopped at the Tops location to lay flowers and hold a moment of silence before meeting privately with family members of the victims.

Third, comments made by the Broome County District Attorney about the suspected shooter’s past and a briefing on an incident where he previously made a “murder-suicide” threat.

Finally, Newsmakers ends with a visit to the Town of Conklin, the shooter’s hometown where other community members are focusing on love instead of the hate that drove his attack.