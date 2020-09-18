Newsmakers: Catching up with Mayor Walsh

Newsmakers
Posted: / Updated:

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse Mayor Ben Walsh discusses furloughs, hiring freezes, and other budget cuts needed to close the remaining $18 million deficit created by the pandemic: The parking ticket amnesty program, the opening of the new city school year with remote learning, police reform, economic development projects, and other issues.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Stay Connected