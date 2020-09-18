Newsmakers: Catching up with Mayor Walsh

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse Mayor Ben Walsh discusses furloughs, hiring freezes, and other budget cuts needed to close the remaining $18 million deficit created by the pandemic: The parking ticket amnesty program, the opening of the new city school year with remote learning, police reform, economic development projects, and other issues.
