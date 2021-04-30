Newsmakers: Catholic Charities of Onondaga County Executive Director Mike Melara

(WSYR-TV) — This week’s guest on Newsmakers with Dan Cummings is Mike Melara, the executive director of Catholic Charities of Onondaga County.

Melara discusses the resettlement of refugees in Syracuse and Central New York and how that will change under the Biden administration. He talks about the readiness to meet a larger number of new arrivals and what the last four years have been like under the previous administration.

Catholic Charities of Onondaga County was established in 1923 with the goal of helping individuals and families experiencing hardship, regardless of their religion, race, ethnicity, or nationality. Learn more by clicking here.

