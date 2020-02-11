Newsmakers: Central New York Community Foundation taking a new approach to fight lead

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — For more than 90 years now, the Central New York Community Foundation has been a conduit for philanthropy, charitable endowments, funds, and grants for a long, long list of initiatives that make life better for many in our region. Now, for the first time ever, the Community Foundation is endorsing a specific public policy: Legislation advanced by the Syracuse Common Council to take a new approach to fighting lead poisoning in Syracuse. The ordinance would make the presence of lead a housing code violation if it’s found during interior home inspections.
On this week’s Newsmakers, Dan’s guests are Community Foundation President and CEO Peter Dunn and Syracuse Common Councilor Joe Driscoll.
