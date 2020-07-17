Newsmakers: Challenges facing schools in order to open this fall

School districts must submit reopening plans to the state by July 31. This week on Newsmakers, we hear extended excerpts from two interviews: Nellie Brown, the director of the workplace health and safety program at Cornell’s ILR School about the costly challenges facing administrators to reopen safely, and Dr. Robert Zayas, Executive Director of the New York State Public High School Athletic Association (NYSPHSAA) on the delayed start of interscholastic sports and contingency plans for the remainder of the school year.
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App