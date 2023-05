SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — After 17 years as president of the Syracuse St. Patrick’s Parade, Janet Higgins is retiring from the committee.

Janet and the new president, Vince Christian, sit down with Andrew Donovan for this week’s Newsmakers.

Janet discussed her reasons for leaving and Vince offered a look into the future.

