SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — With only three months left in the House of Representatives, Congressman John Katko is this week’s guest on Newsmakers.

Katko, one of only ten Republicans to vote to impeach then-President Donald Trump for the January 6th attack on the U.S. Capitol, discussed the state of the Republican Party.

“I don’t regret it for a second,” said the representative.

Katko said: “The far left and far right seems to be hardening and both of them, I think, are wrong. You’ve got to compromise.”

The four-term Republican prides himself in using a bipartisan approach, a claim supported by The Lugar Center.

Dan Diller, policy director of the Lugar Center, said: “No member of the House who served in each of the last four Congresses has a higher cumulative Bipartisan Index score than Rep. Katko. His constituents and the nation as a whole will miss his devotion to smart policymaking and his determination to rise above the partisan warfare that afflicts American politics.”

On Newsmakers, Katko discusses Trump’s role in the GOP, inflation, the CHIPS bill’s impact on Central New York, his fight for Fort Ontario and what he’ll miss most about being in Congress.