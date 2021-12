SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Dan talks with Rev. Brian Konkol, Dean of Hendricks Chapel at Syracuse University.

One year ago, 10 months into the pandemic and in the wake of a polarizing Presidential election and a national reckoning with racial inequality, Konkol published an essay explaining how crisis tends to reveal character.

As 2021 draws to a close, Dan asks the Dean to re-examine the paradoxes of unity and diversity, beauty and brokenness, grace and grit.