Newsmakers: Dan Cummings interviews Khalid Bey Newsmakers Posted: Feb 5, 2021 / 02:44 PM EST / Updated: Feb 5, 2021 / 02:44 PM EST Later this month, democratic party committee members will meet to endorse a candidate for Syracuse mayor. Two Democrats are seeking the nomination. One of them, Common Councilor at Large, Khalid Bey is the guest on Newsmakers with Dan Cummings.
