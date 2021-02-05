Newsmakers: Dan Cummings interviews Khalid Bey

Newsmakers
Posted: / Updated:

Later this month, democratic party committee members will meet to endorse a candidate for Syracuse mayor. Two Democrats are seeking the nomination. One of them, Common Councilor at Large, Khalid Bey is the guest on Newsmakers with Dan Cummings.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Stay Connected