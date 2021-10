SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – In this week’s episode of Newsmakers, NewsChannel 9’s Dan Cummings interviews Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon.

Among the topics discussed is the county’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic. In particular, how do the numbers of positive cases demonstrate the fight against COVID-19 in our area?

The topic of recent economic revitalizations is also discussed. From a new sports complex to a new aquarium announced for Syracuse’s Inner Harbor.