STATE FAIRGROUNDS (WSYR-TV) — This week’s edition of Newsmakers features conversations with multiple state leaders who visited the Great New York State Fair over the past week.

Nearly a week after Governor Kathy Hochul visited the State Fair, the Republican running against her, Lee Zeldin, made his own visit. Zeldin brought along many Republicans running to represent several different levels of government.

Both of New York’s U.S. Senators, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and Senator Kirsten Gillibrand, visited the State Fair and spoke about November’s midterm elections.

Newsmakers also has extended conversations with State DEC Commissioner Basil Seggos, Secretary of State Robert Rodriguez, and Comptroller Tom DiNapoli.