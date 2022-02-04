Newsmakers: Democrats pass new congressional districts to Republican’s dismay; how changes impact CNY voters

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Redistricting is a very technical process that most people don’t pay attention to, but the results impact every single voter in New York State.

On this week’s Newsmakers, Andrew Donovan is joined by a panel of experts to help voters understand what this means to them.

First, Nathaniel Rakich, a senior elections analyst at FiveThirtyEight, discusses his reporting about why the plan is biased toward Democrats.

Then, two elections commissioners from two counties and two parties. Democrat Dustin Czarny from Onondaga County and Republican Jude Seymour from Jefferson County talk about how the new boundaries impact their regions.

Finally, Jeffrey Wice from New York Law School’s Census and Redistricting Institute and Steven Romalewski from the City University of New York’s “Redistricting and You” project talk about how voters can learn about their new districts, discuss legal challenges to the new law, and how the process might evolve over the next ten years.

“Redistricting and You” has built an interactive map that allows voters to compare old and new boundaries for congressional and state legislative districts based on where they live.