SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — After months of debate, the Onondaga County Legislature approved County Executive McMahon’s vision for an aquarium.

McMahon joined Newsmakers to discuss the challenges he faced during the process and how the aquarium will change the area.

While the aquarium has come to fruition, another project of McMahon’s still waits for development — the White Pines Commerce Park. McMahon talks about the future for the property… which might be closer than we think.

McMahon also discusses some other items with Andrew Donovan, like the next health commissioner, dying malls, sports complexes, and more.