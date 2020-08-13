Newsmakers: Don’t Bring It Home Campaign

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — This week on Newsmakers, Dan is joined by George Kilpatrick, campaign spokesman, and Charles Jackson from the Prevention Network, to talk about the Don’t Bring It Home Campaign. The aim of the campaign is to raise awareness about COVID-19 among members of the Black and brown communities in Syracuse and others who may lack access to health care services. 

