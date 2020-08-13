Newsmakers: Don’t Bring It Home Campaign

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) -- Dan sits down with lawyer Edward Menkin discussing the motive and the message behind the distinctive cover photo of his latest book.

Menkin also talks about why he still can't bring himself to write about some of his most high-profile criminal cases, and he recalls a heart-wrenching homicide from 1978 when he was a young Assistant District Attorney before launching his career as a defense attorney.